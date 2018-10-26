Crutchlow out of Australian MotoGP after breaking ankle

A nasty crash at the Australian MotoGP left Cal Crutchlow with a broken ankle, ruling him out of Sunday’s race.

LCR Honda rider Crutchlow came off his bike at Turn 1 in FP2 and was in clear discomfort after a nasty landing.

A subsequent statement on the official MotoGP website confirmed he had suffered a serious injury.

It read: “After heading to the circuit medical centre, Crutchlow was diagnosed with a bimalleolar fracture and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture, an injury that will require the Honda rider to undergo surgery.”

Crutchlow, who sits fifth in the championship standings, appears likely to also miss next week’s race in Malaysia. The final grand prix of the season takes place in three weeks’ time in Valencia.