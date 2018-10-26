Crutchlow out of Australian MotoGP after breaking ankle

A nasty crash at the Australian MotoGP left Cal Crutchlow with a broken ankle, ruling him out of Sunday’s race.
Cal Crutchlow will miss the Australian MotoGP and undergo surgery after suffering a broken ankle in free practice on Friday.
LCR Honda rider Crutchlow came off his bike at Turn 1 in FP2 and was in clear discomfort after a nasty landing.
A subsequent statement on the official MotoGP website confirmed he had suffered a serious injury.
It read: “After heading to the circuit medical centre, Crutchlow was diagnosed with a bimalleolar fracture and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture, an injury that will require the Honda rider to undergo surgery.”
@calcrutchlow has gone down at Turn 1 and the Brit looks to be in some discomfort #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/e2Nd81mpYJ
