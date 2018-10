It’s race day in Motegi! Andrea Dovizioso is in pole position, but will he be able to stop Marc Marquez from claiming his 5th MotoGP title?

Join Edward Russell, Matteo Guerinoni, Michael Meusel and Amy Dargan on Facebook Live as they build up to all of today’s MotoGP Japan GP action, then watch the race LIVE on FOX Sports!

SHOW TIMES

Moto3 9.30am

Moto2 11am

MotoGP 12.30pm