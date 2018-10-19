Lorenzo out of Japanese MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo will not race this weekend and is also a doubt for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Jorge Lorenzo will not race in the Japanese MotoGP this weekend due to the fractured wrist he sustained in Thailand.

The Ducati rider sat out the Thailand Grand Prix at the start of October after two huge crashes in practice at the Chang International Circuit.

Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo will now also miss out at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit and revealed that he may not be fit for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island next weekend.

“It’s a sad moment for me because I really wanted to race at this track, which is one of my favourites,” said the Spaniard, who is fifth in the standings with only four races remaining.

“Motegi is a circuit that I like a lot, it adapts well to the characteristics of the bike and it was perfect to make a good result. But even after my efforts to accelerate the recovery, I didn’t recover as fast as I imagined.

“Yesterday my feelings weren’t very positive and unfortunately today I had confirmation not only of the pain, but also that there was a serious risk of making the fracture worse.

“On hard braking I couldn’t push with my left wrist and I had a lot of pain in the left corners and especially in the change of direction. I wasn’t fast, I wasn’t comfortable and I wasn’t safe, so there was no meaning to continue.”