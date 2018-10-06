Marquez holds off Rossi for Thailand pole

Championship leader Marc Marquez took pole position ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Thailand MotoGP on Saturday, holding off a surprise challenge from Valentino Rossi.
Forced to take part in Q1 after he failed to finish in the top 10 at the end of FP3, the Repsol Honda rider seemed to benefit from the extra time spent on the Buriram track.
The Spaniard’s was behind Rossi for a while but then pulled out a stunning lap of 1.30.088 seconds, edging the Italian legend by just 0.011s with Andrea Dovizioso rounding out the top three.
Maverick Vinales came in fourth spot 0.240s behind his compatriot Marquez.
Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo was missing after his spectacular crash in practice on Friday. Lorenzo, who arrived in Thailand carrying a foot injury from the last race in Aragon, damaged his wrist in the crash and pulled out before qualifying.
Marquez holds a 72-point lead over Dovizioso heading into Sunday’s race, where he will look to close in on his fifth world title.
Qualifying 2 results:
Marc Marquez Repsol Honda 1m 30.088s
Valentino Rossi Movistar Yamaha 1m 30.099s +0.011s
Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m 30.227s +0.139s
Maverick Viñales Movistar Yamaha 1m 30.328s +0.240s
Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m 30.356s +0.268s
Andrea Iannone Suzuki Ecstar 1m 30.419s +0.331s
Dani Pedrosa Repsol Honda 1m 30.458s +0.370s
Johann Zarco Monster Yamaha Tech3 1m 30.471s +0.383s
Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1m 30.599s +0.511s
Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m 30.660s +0.572s
Alex Rins Suzuki Ecstar 1m 30.738s +0.650s
Alvaro Bautista Angel Nieto Team 1m 30.976s +0.888s
Qualifying 1:
Franco Morbidelli EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1m 30.923s
Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1m 30.995s
Bradley Smith Red Bull KTM Factory 1m 31.207s
Aleix Espargaro Factory Aprilia Gresini 1m 31.243s
Karel Abraham Angel Nieto Team 1m 31.374s
Hafizh Syahrin Monster Yamaha Tech3 1m 31.389s
Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory 1m 31.399s
Xavier Simeon Reale Avintia 1m 31.686s
Jordi Torres Reale Avintia 1m 31.819s
Thomas Luthi EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1m 31.830s
Scott Redding Factory Aprilia Gresini 1m 31.835s
