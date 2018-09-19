Lorenzo vows to help Honda get better

Jorge Lorenzo is confident he can help to improve Honda in the same way he has helped Ducati when he makes the switch to the Japanese team ahead of next season.

The Spanish MotoGP legend may be leaving a team that now has what experts consider the best bike on the grid, but the triple champion is not worried.

Ducatis ridden by Lorenzo and his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso have now won six races this season (the same as Honda), including the last three.

The improvement may have caused Lorenzo to have some regrets about his upcoming move, but he reckons the rider also has a part to play.

“You know, I think the important thing is in the brain and I think we can work well in the next years,” Lorenzo said.

“I don’t know how long it will take to be competitive and to win with my next bike, but it will arrive because the important thing is the mind.

“For sure, now the Ducati bike is very complete.

“I think I helped them to improve the weaker points that they have, but also I will help my next team to improve the bike in the future.”

Lorenzo slipped out of contention on the penultimate lap in Misano a fortnight ago, a mistake that saw him fall from second to 17th place.

He is now fourth in the championship standings, 91 points behind his teammate for next season Marc Marquez and 24 behind second-placed Dovizioso.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Aragon, Lorenzo predicted his chances would rest on whether he could make soft tyres work.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories