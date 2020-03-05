MotoGP announces new date for Thailand Grand Prix

MotoGP has announced that Thailand Grand Prix (GP) will now take place in the month of October later this year. The race—which was officially scheduled to be organised on March 22 later this month—was postponed by the authorities due to a risk of coronavirus spread.

The novel coronavirus, which started from China’s city of Wuhan in December last year, has already killed more than 3,000 people all over the world and more than 90,000 have been infected in over 80 countries, according to official figures.

Even though the vast majority of those cases have been reported from mainland China, the virus which is officially called Covid-19, has already affected a number of sporting events in different parts of the world including the postponement of Serie A matches, World Cup qualifiers, golf tournaments and F1’s Chinese Gran Prix (GP).

However, on Thursday, MotoGP has issued a statement on their official website where they announced that the Thai GP will now going to be organised in the first week of the month of October later this year.

The statement also mentioned that to accommodate the events which have been postponed due to Covid-19 threat, the season will begin earlier—from the first week of April.