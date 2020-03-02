Thailand Grand Prix postponed as coronavirus impacts new MotoGP season

MotoGP’s 2020 season is now not expected to start until April after the coronavirus affected the first two rounds.

The new MotoGP season continues to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak after the Thailand Grand Prix was postponed.

A day after the first race of 2020, the Qatar Grand Prix, was cancelled, it was confirmed the second event on the calendar will also not take place as planned.

However, while there will be no race on March 22, organisers will attempt to find a new date to stage the grand prix later in the season.

Marc Marquez clinched the 2019 title in last year’s race in Buriram in October, but it had been moved earlier in the schedule for this year prior to Monday’s announcement.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been taken to postpone the Thai GP,” read a statement from motorcycling governing body FIM.

We regret to announce that the #ThaiGP has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

“As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the Thailand Grand Prix on its original date.”

As things stand, the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 5 in Austin will open the 2020 campaign.

Once the season begins, six-time world champion Marquez is joined by brother Alex in the Repsol Honda team, with Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso expected to be his main rivals.