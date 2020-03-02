MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus threat

The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix (GP) has been postponed due to concerns coronavirus spreading threat. The novel coronavirus, which started from China’s city of Wuhan in December last year, has already killed more than 2,500 people all over the world and more than 80,000 have been infected, according to official figures.

Even though the vast majority of those cases have been reported from mainland China, the virus which is officially called Covid-19, has already affected a number of sporting events in different parts of the world including the postponement of Serie A matches, World Cup qualifiers, golf tournaments and F1’s Chinese Gran Prix (GP).

As per Autosport.com, Thai GP has become the recent event to be postponed amid fears of spreading of the Covad-19.

Thai GP—which was scheduled to be organised on March 22—became the second event in just two days after the Qatar MotoGP to be called off due to similar concerns.

As per the report, the decision came after the number of confirmed cases in Thailand jumped to 11 whereas more than 1,000 people are monitored under suspicion.

The report further stated that no future date for the event has been announced whereas an official announcement from the Thai government regarding the cancellation of the event is likely to arrive in the near future.