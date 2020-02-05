Andrea Iannone to miss Sepang test as anti-doping case continues

Andrea Iannone will not take part in MotoGP’s pre-season testing in Sepang after it was confirmed he remains provisionally suspended.

Iannone was provisionally suspended in December after returning an adverse finding of a non-specified substance in a urine sample taken at last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Italian requested analysis of his B sample, which confirmed the initial result.

Iannone presented his case to the International Disciplinary Court on Tuesday and will remain suspended until a panel of three judges reach a decision.

Pre-season testing will take place at Sepang from Friday until Sunday.