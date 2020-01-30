Jorge Lorenzo returns to Monster Energy Yamaha as test rider

Jorge Lorenzo won three premier class titles during his nine years with Monster Energy Yamaha and will return as their test rider in 2020.

Retired three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return to Monster Energy Yamaha in 2020 after agreeing to become a test rider for the team.

Lorenzo clinched his three premier class titles during a nine-year stint with Yamaha before leaving for Repsol Honda in 2019.

That disappointing move ended midway through a two-year deal as the 32-year-old – who finished a lowly 19th in the riders’ standings – made a surprise call in November to quit racing.

However, Yamaha confirmed on Thursday that Lorenzo will make his official return as test rider for the Sepang shakedown test from February 2-4, where he will ride the 2020-specifciaiton YZFR-M1 and will take part in official and private tests.

“I’m very happy to announce I just signed an agreement with Yamaha to join their Test Team. I want to do my best for Yamaha’s future, and I hope my riding experience will be helpful to engineers and riders to bring the title back to Yamaha.” pic.twitter.com/sa5wewSNPy

— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 30, 2020

Yamaha, who axed Jonas Folger from its test team at the end of last season, also confirmed no wildcard outings are planned in 2020 but are “open to the possibility” should Lorenzo decide to race again.