Monster Energy Yamaha have tied Maverick Vinales down for another two seasons after speculation over his future.

Maverick Vinales has signed a two-year contract extension with Monster Energy Yamaha to keep him with the team until 2022.

Following Fabio Quartararo’s sensational rookie campaign with Petronas Yamaha in 2019, Vinales’ future with the factory team beyond 2020 had looked uncertain.

The 25-year-old has been inconsistent since arriving in 2017 but is the only Yamaha rider to have won a MotoGP race since the start of the 2018 season.

Vinales has now been locked in for the next three years, while team-mate Valentino Rossi is only contracted until the end of 2020.

“I’m extremely happy because I feel like I get to keep ‘my own team’. This will be the second year with my current crew, and after this I have two more years to look forward to. I’m so excited,” said Vinales.

“I think that if we keep working really hard we are heading the right way. For me, it was very important to make this announcement before the season started, because I’m highly motivated and want to be able to fully concentrate on the 2020 season.

“I don’t want to spend too much time thinking about the future. There were no reasons not to stay with Yamaha, because they feel like family. Yamaha is giving me a lot of support and, as I said, I have ‘my own team’, which is something I really need.

“We need to keep working and be very strong. Our main objective is, as always, to be world champions and try to bring Yamaha the number one honour again. I will try my best. For sure, I will give everything I have to make our team proud too.”

Last season, Vinales recorded two race wins in Assen and Malaysia, finishing third in the riders’ championship behind Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso.