Jorge Lorenzo not focusing on Honda Repsol contract situation

After a difficult 2019 in MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo’s only concern is rediscovering his best form, not his future with Honda Repsol.

Jorge Lorenzo insists he is not yet focusing on his future with Honda Repsol as he aims to put a frustrating 2019 MotoGP campaign behind him.

Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo has struggled this season, with his year marred by a back injury and poor form.

The Spaniard’s campaign hit a new low in the Australian Grand Prix in October, as he finished last, 66 seconds adrift of his Honda team-mate and this season’s champion Marc Marquez, who won the race.

However, even with his contract at Honda set to expire at the end of next season, Lorenzo is adamant his only aim is to rediscover his form in 2020.

“You cannot think about getting the apple when the tree is not already in the ground,” the Spaniard told Crash.net ahead of the final race of 2019 in Valencia.

“Everything comes at the right time. I guess if the results will improve a lot and Honda will be happy and I will be happy, so the thing is to renew the contract.

“This happens in the case of everyone. If it’s not like this, both parts will take different directions. It’s logical in this sport.

“But you cannot think about what is going to happen in three, five, or seven months. It’s not worth it. Especially when I am struggling to get very good results. So I have to focus to try to do much better with the Honda, and this is what I try.”

Lorenzo sustained a back injury in the Dutch TT at Assen, and believes he will be far better off once he has the chance to fully recover.

“It’s hard because this injury is very tough. It takes very long to heal. But I wasn’t able to stop because we have race, race, race, race,” he added.

“Every time I do a race, I am after the race two days with pain on my back. Then I recover and I again have to race the next one.

“So I didn’t have one or two months of total recovery. This I think is what I need at the end of the season.”