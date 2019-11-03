MotoGP Raceweek: Marc Marquez ranks opening Sepang lap as one of his best

Marc Marquez rated his opening lap in Sepang as “very perfect” and one of the best of his stellar career.

Marc Marquez said watching his lightning start at Mugello four years ago inspired him to get off to a flyer as he made history at the Malaysian MotoGP.

The world champion worked his way from 11th on the grid to second on the opening lap and that is where he finished as Maverick Vinales was victorious in Sepang on Sunday.

Marquez had to work his way through the field after crashing in qualifying.

The Repsol Honda rider looked back at how he made a blistering start from back in 13th in the 2015 Italian Grand Prix to help him pull off a repeat and set a new record points haul for a MotoGP season.

“Not only me, but [Andrea] Dovizioso was also very fast [at the start],” Marquez said.

“It was one of the best laps of my career. Mugello 2015 was also very good, and yesterday I watched what I did and said ‘okay, I will try to repeat it’.

“And it was very perfect, the first lap.”

Marquez was more than happy to take the second step of the podium given he had to come through so much traffic.

“I lost some time with [Jack] Miller on the second lap but, even with this, Vinales was faster than us,”

“He deserved the victory, he rode in a very good way. I mean, I tried, but it was not possible. To start from 11th, second place, is incredible.”