Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar succumbs to injuries ahead of MotoGP Malaysian GP

Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar has tragically passed away after a fatal crash at the Asia Talent Cup held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The Asian Talent Cup race started after MotoGP qualifying was completed on Saturday, and was red-flagged on the opening lap itself, following an incident at turn 10 of the track.

It was Afridza Munandar of Indonesia who was involved in an accident with Japanese rider Shinji Ogu on the very first lap, with the extent of the subsequent crash causing the race to be called to a halt.

Both riders were provided with emergency medical assistance on the circuit itself, and while it was reported that Ogu was conscious after the high intensity crash, Munandar was not so lucky.

The Indonesian had to be transported to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital by air, where despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

The 20-year-old was a talented rider and was hot on the trail of Asia Talent Cup 2019 Championship leader Takuma Matsuyama, with just 27 points between the two riders, with just a couple of races to go.

A statement released by the governing body FIM confirmed the death of Munandar: “The FIM, Dorna Sports and all those in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup pass on our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Munandar.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Afridza Munandar.