MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo ready to return to Australian GP action after FP1 crash

After being launched from his bike in FP1 and sitting out FP2, Fabio Quartararo is confident he will be back for Saturday.



Fabio Quartararo is ready to return to Australian Grand Prix action on Saturday after sitting out FP2 on Friday due to a crash in the opening session.

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo was taken to the medical centre at Phillip Island after a highside in FP1, with the painkillers he was administered forcing him to remain in the garage for the rest of the day.

X-rays revealed no fractures in his left leg, but the 2019 MotoGP Rookie of the Year will continue to receive treatment for a hematoma in his ankle and is subject to further assessment.

Quartararo posted a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption: “After this morning’s crash, resting to swap the crutches for the M1 again tomorrow!”

Repos pour échanger les béquilles avec la M1 demain!

Merci pour vos messages / After this morning’s crash, resting to swap the crutches for the M1 again tomorrow !

— Fabio Quartararo (@FabioQ20) October 25, 2019

In a statement on the MotoGP website, medical director Angel Charte said: “We submitted [Quartararo] to an exhaustive medical examination on the left ankle area, which is what he complained about most, and the footage looked like where he had the impact in quite a violent way.

“The conventional X-rays don’t show any fracture to neither the tibia, nor the fibula or to the bones of the left foot. It’s true that he has a big hematoma and bruising on the top of the foot and we’ve given him anti-inflammatories as well as cryotherapy and a more intensive treatment to bring down the pain.

“The rider is fit but we’re going to monitor him day-to-day or hour-to-hour to see if it’s recommendable that he goes out to ride or not.”