Marc Marquez makes MotoGP history with pole in Japan

Despite sealing the world title in Thailand, Marc Marquez did not let up in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

World champion Marc Marquez made MotoGP history by claiming pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Marquez, who wrapped up his sixth premier class title in Thailand last time out, has now earned a pole at every circuit on the sport’s calendar, having never previously topped the grid in Motegi.

His first pole in Japan and 10th of the 2019 season came after he edged out Petronas Yamaha stars Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo with a time of 1:45.763 on Saturday.

Morbidelli was 0.132seconds behind and out-qualified rookie team-mate Quartararo as his impressive end to the season continued.

@marcmarquez93 completes the set! The world champion takes his first pole at Motegi, and now has a #MotoGP pole position at every circuit on the calendar! #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/BhSZjr98Sm — MotoGP (@MotoGP) 19 October 2019

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales was fourth, just ahead of Cal Crutchlow, who had earlier progressed through Q1 along with Alex Rins.

Jack Miller came sixth for Pramac Racing, ahead of fellow Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci as Aleix Espargaro took a superb ninth for Aprilia.

Valentino Rossi, Rins and Joan Mir made up the fourth row, with home favourite Takaaki Nakagami having to settle for 13th position and Marquez’s team-mate Jorge Lorenzo down in 19th.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez will be eyeing his fourth consecutive race victory on Sunday at an event he has won in two of the past three seasons.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:45.763

2. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha): +0.132s

3. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha): +0.181s

4. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.327s

5. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): +0.426s

6. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): +0.574s

7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): +0.647s

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): +0.664s

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team): +0.795s

10. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.795s

11. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): +0.837s

12. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar): +0.853s