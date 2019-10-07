Valentino Rossi shares his thoughts on Marc Marquez becoming MotoGP World Champion

Marc Marquez wrapped up his eighth MotoGP World Championship by winning in Buriram at the Thailand Grand Prix, and is now closing in on the tally of Valentino Rossi.

Rossi has nine World titles to his name, but believes that Marquez will easily beat that number, considering how dominant he was in this particular campaign.

“Marc like me in my best moments? He’s dominated this year, just as I did in the years I was in top shape. He only made a mistake in Austin, but aside from that, he’s been almost perfect,” Rossi said, as quoted by GPOne.

Marc Marquez wasn’t content on settling for 2nd despite Championship win | Thailand GP Post-Race Interview

“I don’t think he’ll struggle to reach nine [World Championships]. I’m sorry because I’ve thrown two or three titles away during my career. Actually I threw two away and one they made me lose, but it’s three anyway. I fear he’ll soon catch me on 9!”

Rossi himself struggled with rear grip issues on his Yamaha this season, and failed to make any challenge towards the rampaging Marquez, whose closest contender was Andrea Dovizioso.

However, Fabio Quartararo is widely tipped to be the man who can genuinely challenge the Repsol Honda man next season following a terrific rookie campaign at Petronas Yamaha SRT in MotoGP.