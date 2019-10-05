Having already crashed twice this weekend in Thailand, Marc Marquez is eager not to set expectations too high ahead of the race.

Marc Marquez crashed again in qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix and insisted he would prioritise a podium finish to boost his world title bid over scrapping with the Yamahas for victory when the race begins.

The Repsol Honda rider is on the brink of claiming a sixth MotoGP title and will seal it on Sunday if he scores two or more points than Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso.

Marc Marquez on his physical pain after crash | Thailand GP Post-Qualifying Interview

After suffering an enormous crash on Friday, Marquez – still in some pain from the incident – went off his bike again at turn five in Q2 on Saturday.

But he had still done enough to qualify third and with Dovizioso down in seventh, the championship is within his grasp.

That means a fight with the two riders ahead of him on the front row – Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales – is not his priority.

“My main target is to try and stay on the podium one more time, one more Sunday and if it is in front of Dovi it will be much better,” said the Spaniard.

“We are trying to manage it like a normal weekend. We are working and pushing and trying to prepare for the race to have the chance to fight for the victory.

“But victory is not our main goal. We know that [Quartararo and Vinales] will push a lot as one is looking for his first victory and the other wants to come back to the top of the podium.

“I am happy about the day and happy about the weekend. Unfortunately with the crash in FP1 the body is quite painful but it is not a problem or an excuse.

“When I woke up this morning getting out of bed was quite hard but then when the body is warm it is perfect, I can ride in a normal way.”

Nice to meet you Winnie!

QP – P.3#ThaiGP pic.twitter.com/oWsSGb5atl — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) 5 October 2019

Explaining his latest crash at Chang International Circuit, Marquez added: “Unfortunately in Q2 I crashed with the second tyre.

“That was when I felt better but I knew that these two guys [Quartararo and Vinales] with new tyres are very, very fast and I tried for pole but it was not possible.

“I had a shaking from turn four and when I arrived at turn five the calipers were open and then I braked but I was not braking in the same way.

“I knew I went into the corner with more speed – but I realised it was the last lap, so I tried anyway. I already understood when I was in the braking point that it was a big chance to crash.”

This is only the second race in Buriram, Marquez having won the 2018 event.