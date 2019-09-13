Malaysian KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin nervy about MotoGP future

Hafizh Syahrin was expected to light up MotoGP this season after impressing in his rookie campaign, but this term has been nothing short of disastrous for the Malaysian rider.

As a result, Syahrin doesn’t have a seat at the KTM Tech3 racing team, and it looks increasingly likely that a shift down from the premier class might be following suit.

Admitting that he has no idea what his future holds, Syahrin can only hope for the best.

Hafizh Syahrin on transitioning to Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2019

“Still, not yet!” Syahrin said when asked about next season, according to Crash.

“This is difficult to say because I am also a little bit concerned, I don’t know where I’ll go.

“I’ll probably still be in this championship, but we will see how the meetings go this weekend.

“One more meeting and then I can know something.”

Lance Stroll pays visit to MotoGP’s British GP

“Probably, we speak for Moto2 [for next year].

“But I don’t know what might happen with Miguel and our team… We didn’t speak about that. I just need to keep calm.”

“My situation is still the same. My efforts are still here in Tech3. I have no idea… I know (KTM test rider) Mika Kallio has a Tech3 leather suit! That’s the only thing I know!”

The fact that Johann Zarco has quit KTM means that there could theoretically still be a MotoGP spot available for the Malaysian.

“My (KTM) contract is to be here in Tech3. For sure with the new (Johann Zarco) situation, there will have to be some moves, but I’m not sure. I hope they can find a solution but it doesn’t make my life harder.”