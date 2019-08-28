MotoGP draft 2020 schedule revealed as Finnish grand prix returns

The Finnish Grand Prix will return to the MotoGP circuit for the first time in 38 years in the 2020 season.

The 2020 MotoGP season will feature the return of the Finnish Grand Prix after a provisional schedule for next season was revealed on Wednesday.

Finland has not held a MotoGP event since 1982 but will make its return at the halfway point in next year’s campaign, which – if it runs as currently planned – will be the longest season to date with 20 races.

The Thailand Grand Prix, which made its debut in 2019, has been switched to the second slot on the draft schedule, and is set to take place on March 22, two weeks after the first race in Qatar.

Brno is provisionally down to host the Czech Grand Prix, though the race is “subject to contract”.

20 races, the addition of the #FinnishGP and another big change – the first-look 2020 calendar is here #MotoGP2020 pic.twitter.com/oiXUY2fop9 — MotoGP (@MotoGP) August 28, 2019

GP of the Americas – staged in Austin – will take place on April 5, ahead of the Argentinian grand prix, with the world championship returning to Europe from May through to October.

Events in Japan, Australia and Malaysia precede the final race, which will be hosted in Valencia on November 15.