Lewis Hamilton accepts Marc Marquez’s challenge for ‘Champion vs Champion’ battle

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he would be up for a ‘Champion vs Champion’ battle with reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez in an epic racing clash.

Speaking to Daily Mail ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, MotoGP riders Championship leader Marc Marquez revealed that he would up for a race with F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton if the opportunity presented itself.

‘Of course! It would be interesting,’ Marquez said. ‘Face-to-face, first an F1 car and then a motorbike because I know he is riding.

‘I speak to him by social media sometimes and I know he rides a bike and rides really well. So I look forward to, at a minimum, meeting him. We were very close last year but we had compromises and couldn’t make it work. ‘

And now, Hamilton himself has responded to the challenge laid down by the Spanish rider, and motorsports fans have got the answer they were waiting for.

The British driver responded with – “let’s go bro! Can’t wait to meet and ride together sometime.”

Marquez’s MotoGP team Repsol Honda have further raised the stakes, and asked the multi-time champ when he would be up for the epic battle.

So Mr @LewisHamilton we hear you’re up for a bit of a challenge? 😏 pic.twitter.com/kIxyOr9fJl — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) August 27, 2019

No doubt, this would be a truly unforgettable moment!