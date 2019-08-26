Both Fabio Quartararo and Andrea Dovizioso escaped serious injury following their crash at the British MotoGP on Sunday.

Fabio Quartararo remained upbeat despite a tough outing at the British MotoGP after he and Andrea Dovizioso both emerged unharmed from a first-lap crash.

Rookie star Quartararo had the third retirement of his debut season on Sunday after going down early at Silverstone, inadvertently taking out title contender Dovizioso in the process.

Both men were taken to hospital for tests as Alex Rins pipped defending champion and season leader Marc Marquez to victory.

But the two felled riders were both able to post encouraging updates on their Twitter accounts later on Sunday.

“Rider OK! See you in Misano,” Quartararo wrote alongside a picture. “Thanks for all your messages.”

An update from Dovizioso’s social media account, attached with a group photo, read: “Dovi’s fine and he’s already flying back home!”

Quartararo posted a further message on Monday: “Overall we had a good weekend at Silverstone and I want to thank my team for all their hard work and support. We keep pushing.”