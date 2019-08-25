MotoGP |

MotoGP Raceweek: Alex Rins snatched a thrilling British Grand Prix victory from Marc Marquez

British Grand Prix winner Alex Rins

Marc Marquez had victory snatched away from him for the second successive race as Alex Rins won at Silverstone.

Alex Rins snatched a thrilling British Grand Prix victory from Marc Marquez after Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo were involved in a huge first-lap crash at Silverstone.

Marquez looked set to hold off Rins and win the race for the first time since 2014 but was denied by his fellow Spaniard in a dramatic finish.

Suzuki Ecstar rider Rins nipped in on the inside of Marquez on the final corner and pipped the championship leader by a margin of 0.013 seconds to take his second win of the MotoGP season.

Dovizioso’s last-ditch move prevented Marquez, who was battling wearing tyres, from taking the top step of the podium in Austria last time out and the five-time champion failed to see it out again following a stunning late twist.

Rins pushed the Repsol Honda pole-sitter all the way and was rewarded when he made one last move and exited Luffield expertly to pull off a sweet victory.

An elated Rins said: “Two laps to the end I thought it was the last lap and that’s why I overtook Marc on the straight. In the last corner I was unbelievable, so much faster than him. And I did it.”

Maverick Vinales worked his way through the field to take third spot ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi, who started in second.

Marquez was able to increase his championship lead to 78 points as Dovizioso was taken to hospital after suffering a severe blow to the head when he collided with Quartararo’s bike after the Frenchman crashed in a nightmare start.

Dovizioso’s Ducati caught fire as his hopes of back-to-back victories evaporated, with Quartararo also looking shell-shocked after rising from the gravel.

TOP 10

1. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)
2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.013secs
3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +.0.620s
4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +11.439s
5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +13.109s
6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) +19.169s
7. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +19.682s
8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +20.318s
9. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +21.079s
10. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) +25.144s

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 250
2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 172 (-78)
3. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 149 (-101)
4. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 145 (-105)
5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 118 (-132)

Teams

1. Ducati 317
2. Repsol Honda 281 (-36)
3. Monster Energy Yamaha 234 (-83)
4. Suzuki Ecstar 192 (-125)
5. Petronas Yamaha 161 (-156)

