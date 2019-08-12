MotoGP: KTM part ways with double Moto2 Champion

KTM will not have Johann Zarco as a part of their rider setup come the 2020 MotoGP campaign, after announcing that the Frenchman will leave the team at the end of the 2019 season.

Zarco had originally signed a two-year contract with KTM, but is set to leave after just one season, and it appears that it was entirely his decision to move on.

Johann Zarco targets success with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It was a hard decision to take, I have the chance to do the best work in the world and I want to do it with a smile, racing for podiums,” Zarco himself wrote on social media.

“As a professional, I’ll keep focused for the rest of the 2019 season, giving my best and trying to improve my skills.”

KTM also sent out a statement on the matter, clarifying the situation around Zarco’s departure.

“Zarco tried to adapt his riding style to the KTM RC16 and the team tried relentlessly to mould the #5 machine to the Frenchman’s wishes and requirements while team-mate Pol Espargaro made regular Q2 qualification appearances and persistently vied for top 10 positions,” the statement read.

“Ultimately both Johann and the team decided not to proceed with their joint project for 2020 and will now focus on giving the maximum for the final eight rounds and remaining months of MotoGP 2019.”

The double Moto2 Champion had earlier been pointed out by KTM CEO Stefan Pierer for his approach and overall performances over the course of his time at the team.