WATCH: Thai rider Somkiat Chantra holds on for historic third place qualifying finish in Moto2

What a moment for Somkiat Chantra of Thailand, as the youngster held on to take a historic third position in Qualifying in Moto2 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Out of nowhere, the Thai rider delivered the goods after making it through to Q2, and found his pace early, notching up fast times that saw him quickly come up to the front row provisionally.

The celebrations may have ended quickly for the Honda Team Asia man, but none of the big guns in Moto2 could pull off fast enough laps, leaving Chantra in a brilliant position to finish on the front row.

As it turned out, Tetsuta Nagashima took pole position, with Brad Binder of South Africa coming second, and a nerve-racking final few seconds saw Enea Bastianini with a chance to spoil the party, but he could only come fourth. Take a look at the dying moments below.

MotoGP Myworld Motorrad Grand Prix Of Austria Qualifying – Somkiat Chantra holds on for podium finish in Moto2

It was a moment to savour for the 20-year-old Chantra, who has suffered injury problems this year, but comes in with serious talent, and the possibility to do even better as the season continues.

The first Thai rider on a #Moto2 front row since Ratthapark Wilairot at Assen in 2010! 🙌 Congratulations Somkiat Chantra, what a performance! 👏👏👏#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/IjtH2kj0Tz — MotoGP™ 🇦🇹 (@MotoGP) August 10, 2019

All eyes are on the main race on Sunday however, where Chantra will start on the front row and will look to push the likes of Tom Luthi and Alex Marquez all the way.