Despite being on slick tyres in the rain, Marc Marquez blew away the rest of the field to seal a landmark pole position in MotoGP.

Marc Marquez displayed incredible talent and courage as he defied the weather to equal Mick Doohan’s record of 58 premier class pole positions by going fastest in qualifying at the Czech Grand Prix.

In changeable conditions at the Automotodrom Brno, reigning champion Marquez went out on slick tyres for his final laps and refused to back out as rain began to fall again.

The Spaniard somehow displaced Johann Zarco on provisional pole on his penultimate lap and then incredibly shaved another second and a half off his time to finish 2.524 seconds quicker than Jack Miller in second.

Miller also pressed on in the wet while on slicks but slid out on the last turn during his final lap. However, he had already done enough to qualify ahead of Zarco.

Earlier in the session Marquez became embroiled in an on-track battle with Alex Rins and he shoved the Suzuki Ecstar rider as they headed into the pit lane.

The five-time MotoGP champion retained his focus to gain the landmark pole, meaning he could make history at the Red Bull Ring next weekend.

Can @marcmarquez93 walk on water?! Despite more rain, the world champion somehow goes top on slicks! #CzechGP pic.twitter.com/sobclzxjVr — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) August 3, 2019

Andrea Dovizioso split Zarco from his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Pol Espargaro, and Rins will join them on the second row. Valentino Rossi will start seventh, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Maverick Vinales.

Fabio Quartararo was fastest in FP2 on Friday but could only secure 10th in Q2, with Cal Crutchlow and Franco Morbidelli rounding out the top 12.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 2:02.753secs

2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): +2.524s

3. Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing): +2.598s

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): +2.837s

5. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing): +2.957s

6. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): +3.419s

7. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha): +3.480s

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): +3.704s

9. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha): +3.873s

10. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha): +3.895s

11. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): +4.370s

12. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha): +6.651s