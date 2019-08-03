Steven Odendaal makes astonishing save in Moto2 practice

After losing control of his bike, Steven Odendaal somehow recovered and kept the machine upright as he slid along the tarmac beside it.

Riding a motorbike can be dangerous, but it doesn’t appear to be the case if you’re Steven Odendaal.

The RW Racing GP rider produced an absolutely astonishing save during Moto2 free practice at the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday.

Odendaal looked set to be flung from his seat as his bike wobbled after coming out of turn 13 in mixed conditions at the Automotodrom Brno.

MotoGP Monster Energy Grand Prix of Czech Republic – Marc Marquez post-qualifying interview

He somehow regained his balance and kept the machine upright while he slid along on the tarmac beside it. You can see the incredible moment below.