OFFICIAL: Ducati confirm Andrea Dovizioso’s teammate for next season in MotoGP

Ducati have confirmed that Andrea Dovizioso will be partnered by Danilo Petrucci in next season’s MotoGP Championship, following a solid start to this campaign.

Petrucci was originally brought in as a replacement at Ducati for Jorge Lorenzo on a one-year deal, but his performances have impressed the team enough to give him a seat for next season as well.

“I’m very happy to continue with Ducati for another year,” Petrucci remarked.

“It was my goal ever since the beginning of this new chapter, because we immediately found great chemistry with the team.

“In this first half of the season we were able to progressively increase our competitiveness, taking two podiums and an unforgettable win.

“To renew our collaboration before the summer break makes me even more serene and confident about the future.”

It is possible that Petrucci’s recent win at Mugello in Italy convinced the higher-ups that he was the right man to partner Dovizioso next season as well.

“We’re very happy to have reached an agreement with Petrucci and to continue to work together on track also next year,” Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said, as per Autosport.

“Danilo has shown his professionalism and talent ever since the first outings with the factory Desmosedici GP, and I believe his qualities are now clear to everyone, as evidenced by the strong results he already achieved this season, which culminated in a fantastic maiden win at Mugello.

“With Danilo on track alongside Andrea, our goal is to fight for the title, both in the riders’ and the manufacturers’ championships.”

The next MotoGP race will take place at the Sachsenring in Germany.