WATCH: Jorge Lorenzo triggers incredible MotoGP accident as Rossi, Dovizioso and Vinales all crash out

It was a Catalan Grand Prix that Marc Marquez will remember for very long as he cruised to victory, but it wasn’t without incident, as the big name riders in MotoGP were all taken out in one go.

The accident happened as a result of a mistake from Jorge Lorenzo, who had worked his way up the field and was threatening the top three for the first time this season.

That little bit of adrenaline and a wobbly front tyre perhaps contributed to what ended up being a massive accident that took out Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi, and Lorenzo himself. Take a look.

Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalunya – Jorge Lorenzo wipes out Rossi, Dovizioso and Vinales

Marc Marquez, who was chasing Andrea Dovizioso from the start, managed to survive the incident, and rode off into the sunset and all the way to the checkered flag to win his home Grand Prix in stunning fashion.

An apologetic Lorenzo later took responsibility for the accident, but can’t undo what was a massive moment in the race.

An apologetic Jorge Lorenzo! Listen in as the Repsol Honda man holds his hands up and takes responsibility for the big crash earlier.#MotoGP #CatalanGP pic.twitter.com/NaQJRmfgOu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 16, 2019

ICYMI: The crash from a different angle! Jorge Lorenzo wouldn’t want to see this again.#MotoGP #CatalanGP pic.twitter.com/ScZlQu3eVs — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 16, 2019

Safe to say that Lorenzo isn’t making too many friends in the paddock as things stand…