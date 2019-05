Get ready for MotoGP Raceday action with our live studio coverage ahead of the main race. Our experts will discuss a variety of different subjects that could influence the Shark Helmets Grand Prix of France, and you can watch all the action LIVE from 4:30PM HKT.

You can watch the drama unfold via our live-stream right here.

Race Live Pre-Show – Shark Helmets Grand Prix of France – MotoGP 2019