Get ready for MotoGP Qualifying action with our live studio coverage ahead of the first qualifying session. Our experts will discuss a variety of different subjects that could influence the Shark Helmets Grand Prix of France, and you can watch all the action LIVE from 6PM HKT.

You can watch the drama unfold via our live-stream right here.

Qualifying Live Pre-Show – Shark Helmets Grand Prix of France – MotoGP 2019