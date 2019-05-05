Jerez win was mentally tough, says Marquez

Having crashed out at the Grand Prix of the Americas, Marc Marquez claimed it was not easy to return to winning ways in Jerez on Sunday.

Marc Marquez claimed he needed to show his mental strength to win the Spanish Grand Prix after retiring last time out in Austin.

Defending MotoGP champion Marquez saw his title hopes take an early blow as he crashed out at the Grand Prix of the Americas last month.

But the Spaniard responded with victory in Jerez to go a point clear at the top of the standings.

Marquez explained the mental challenge of leading from the first corner after nudging in front of pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, who was later forced to retire with a mechanical problem.

“Honestly, it was more difficult mentally than physically,” he told BT Sport. “After the mistake in Austin, it was not easy to arrive here and lead the race from the beginning until the end.

“But I am convinced about my performance and I’m convinced about the performance of the bike – I’m feeling really good. This weekend, I felt really good, really smooth, riding to win.

“We were disappointed in Austin but we must enjoy this victory and we are leading the championship again.”

Quartararo was disappointed to miss out on his first MotoGP podium, but he believes positives can be taken from a negative experience.

“I am frustrated but happy, it’s a mixed feeling when you are fighting at the top,” he said.

“The first lap I was pushing really hard and I was feeling really good with the bike. It was not really hard to keep the pace – not easy but I was running well.

“Unfortunately, I had an issue with the gear shifter that cost me a lot.

“At the end, it’s an experience, to learn the bad things and the good things. Today was good for me, but unfortunately we missed a top-five.”