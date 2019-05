Get ready to race with live MotoGP Qualifying action from the Red Bull Grand Prix of Spain. Watch the buildup coverage live right here on FOX Sports Asia as our experts look ahead to what promises to be an exciting few qualifying sessions. Studio coverage begins at 6 PM HKT and you can watch all the drama unfold.

Follow the action via live stream right here.

Live Pre-Show – Red Bull Grand Prix of Spain Qualifying – MotoGP 2019