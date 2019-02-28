Thailand rider Somkiat “Kong” Chantra graduates to Moto 2 ahead of new season

Thailand rider Somkiat Chantra has moved up to Moto2 from Moto3 for the upcoming season scheduled to begin this March.

The 20-year-old is part of AP Honda’s Race to the Dream project which aims to produce a Thai rider to participate in MotoGP by 2025.

Somkiat, nicknamed the ‘King Kong’, will race for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in Moto2 season starting March 10 with the Qatar Grand Prix.

View this post on Instagram สู้เต็มที่35+🇹🇭 A post shared by Somkiat Chantra (@s.chantra35) on Oct 4, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

I have confidence in Somkiat that he will be a surprise this year,” said AP Honda deputy CEO Suchart Aroonsangroj during a news conference.The 2018 Moto2 season was won by Francesco Bagnaia who has since moved to MotoGP with Pramac Ducati.

The new season is set to see the introduction of a new engine package wit the Honda CBR600RR inline-4 engine package to be replaced by a 765 cc (46.7 cu in) inline-3 engine manufacturered by Triumph Motorcycles. It will be based on the engine of the Triumph Street Triple RS 765.

The season, which begins next month, will end with the Valencia Grand Prix on November 17.