OFFICIAL: Indonesia to host first MotoGP street race in 2021

Motorsport has become one of the most popular sports in all of Southeast Asia, and fans of MotoGP can rejoice now because it has been confirmed that Indonesia is all set to receive its first taste of elite motorsport action.

MotoGP.com are reporting that an agreement has been reached between the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and DORNA (A MotoGP promoter), to organize a race on the island of Lombok in Indonesia in 2021.

A new venue is expected to be created for the purpose of hosting the MotoGP as well as MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in the year 2021.

The CEO of DORNA Group, Carmelo Ezpeleta gave his thoughts on the momentous announcement.

“What a unique project this will be, having an urban, world class circuit in a country where MotoGP has such a huge following,” he said.

“Indonesia is a key market for us with a considerable percentage of motorsport fans living here and the MotoGP atmosphere will be even stronger once the circuit is complete. Also, by including Lombok to the WorldSBK calendar makes this offer more attractive for local fans having two World Class events in the area during the year.”

His words were echoed by CEO of ITDC, Mr. Abdulbar M. Mansoer as well.

“We are very excited to have partnered up with DORNA and are delighted to be able to bring world-class motorsport events to Indonesia and the Mandalika in Lombok together.”

The Mandalika region in particular will host the street race, which is expected to be utilized as a regular highway when motorsport action is not in town.