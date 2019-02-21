MotoGP 2019: 4 Southeast Asian riders on grid for the new season

The 2019 MotoGP season is nearly here, and with it, fan excitement is at an all-time high. While it has been a clean sweep by Marc Marquez as of late, a number of other riders are expected to shine this year for their teams, some of whom happen to be Southeast Asian!

There may not be a whole lot of riders from the area this year as compared to last year, but the sport’s ever growing popularity in the likes of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia etc. has given rise to real talent in motorsport. Keeping that in mind, here are four Southeast Asian riders competing in Moto 3, Moto 2 and MotoGP:

Somkiat Chantra (Thailand – Moto 2)

Little was known about young Somkiat Chantra till he arrived on the big stage last season, but he has suddenly become Thailand’s hope this year in Moto 2 after securing a deal with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

His 9th place finish at the 2018 Thai GP certainly turned heads, and it was clear that a star was on the verge of being made. He still has a lot to learn, and plenty of things to remember, but the future looks very bright for the boy from Chonburi.

Dimas Ekky Pratama (Indonesia – Moto 2)

Indonesia will be represented as well this year in Moto 2 as Dimas Ekky Pratama holds the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

The boy from Depok made his name in the Indonesian Racing Series Supersport 600 and made his debut in Moto 2 as a wildcard at the Malaysian GP.

Two more appearances in 2018 was enough proof that he was the real deal, and Idemitsu Honda Team Asia have given him a permanent ride in the intermediate class for 2019.

Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia – Moto 2)

Onto a slightly more experienced individual now, and Khairul Idham Pawi will have Moto 2 expectations on him as he represents Malaysia in the 2019 season.

The boy from Perak has been racing pretty much all his life, and got his big break by winning the Asia Dream Cup in 2014. Three consecutive podium spots in his debut season in the elite sport put the world on notice, and Pawi notched up his first win ever in wet conditions in Argentina.

He backed that up with another wet weather victory in Germany, before moving up to Moto 2 in 2017. This year, a lot is expected again from him, as he gets ready to ride for Petronas Sprinta Racing.

Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia – MotoGP)

And finally, leading the Southeast Asian charge in MotoGP this year will be the one and only Hafizh Syahrin. The Malaysian rider has held the fort in the sport for his region, and has been breaking records all around.

After three podium places in Moto 2, Syahrin became the first ever Malaysian rider to compete in MotoGP come 2018, and has continued his good work since.

This time around, Syahrin will continue to ride with Tech 3, but under the team name of Red Bull KTM Tech 3, who have launched a rather appealing livery recently, and look primed and ready for competition.