Malaysia MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin expresses excitement over Red Bull KTM launch

All eyes will be on the Red Bull KTM Tech3 this year in MotoGP, and fans were given something to cheer about early, as the team unveiled their beautiful orange and blue livery.

Among those present at the launch of the new ride, was Malaysian MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin, who last year became the first Southeast Asian rider in MotoGP.

Syahrin has continued his good work from last season, and will be a part of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team this season alongside Miguel Oliveira.

The 24-year-old looked visibly excited after the unveil, and had some choice words for what fans can expect from the team this season.

“I’m really excited for the new livery. I think it’s truly different than everybody else on the track. We as Red Bull KTM Tech3 are one more team bringing some new color to the circuit,” he was quoted as saying after the reveal.

“I can’t wait to be on track with this bike in Qatar. It looks amazing and I guess even more so under the floodlights in the desert. I’m very delighted about this look and can’t wait to get the season started!”

The new era of Red Bull KTM Tech3 is expected to shine this year, and Syahrin will surely be at the head of it all.