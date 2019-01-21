Repsol Honda’s Lorenzo to have surgery on fractured wrist

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo sustained a fractured wrist during training and will need surgery, say Repsol Honda.

Jorge Lorenzo will have an operation on a fractured left wrist, Repsol Honda have confirmed.

The Spaniard sustained the injury during training in Italy and will undergo surgery on Monday, his new team announced.

“Unfortunately @lorenzo99 has sustained a fracture to the left scaphoid while training in Italy,” Repsol Honda posted on Twitter.

“He will undergo surgery tomorrow (Jan 21) after additional checks. Further information to follow tomorrow after his operation.”

Lorenzo, a three-time MotoGP world champion with Yamaha, joined Repsol Honda ahead of the 2019 campaign after two unsuccessful seasons with Ducati that saw him finish seventh and ninth.