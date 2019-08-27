Trujillo moves to Team Quest for Fury Soi

Javier Trujillo (4-1) realised a dream in moving to Team Quest Thailand in Chiang Mai ahead of Full Metal Dojo’s comeback card on August 31.

“The Ultimate Honey Badger”, who has electrified the Thailand MMA faithful with his heroics in FMD, has trained at multiple gyms in and around the Bangkok area but has decided to head North.

The Californian Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brown belt left Bangkok and moved to Chiang Mai for a change of pace and environment.

And Trujillo discovered a gym that matched his ambitions in Team Quest, which has the likes of FMD veteran Dylan Fussell among their coaching staff.

“When I was a teenager, the dream was to move to Oregon and train at Team Quest with all the greats – Randy Couture, Matt Lindland, Dan Henderson,” he said.

“By the time I finally got to Oregon, the original fight team had disbanded. However when I finally moved to Thailand and saw they had a branch out here, I always had my eye on them – and they win fights.”

“I met one of the co-owners and coach Dylan Fussell, and we hit it off. Everyone is a killer here, the gym has a good vibe, and being surrounded by like-minded people with the same goals, I think as a fighter I will grow immensely here.”

Trujillo has been staying busy on the Jiu Jitsu circuit during his break from MMA competition, with his focus on gaining black belt status.

His skills on the ground, and explosive stand-up, have earned him four victories in the legendary Bangkok MMA promotion Full Metal Dojo.

FMD is renowned for being a very creative feeder for the world stage, including organizations like Rizin, and UFC, and Trujillo has been very vocal about his ambitions to fight in Japan.

The Ultimate Honey Badger (UHB) has stayed loyal to FMD and has garnered a big following due to his fighting spirit. The former firefighter admitted he can’t wait to get back in there on August 31st and compete in the arena where his professional career began.

He said: “There’s no place I would rather be than in that Dojo. This is my home, this is my city. These are my people.”

“This promotion is not your average combat sports promotion. They are always pushing the limits and boundaries of what a fight promotion should be doing. It’s fun, its exciting and they put on great fights, which is what combat sports should be about.”

“The small cage and rule set make the fights action packed, and you can always feel the energy of the crowd. It’s as if the movie Blood Sport and the game Street Fighter had a baby – that would be Full Metal Dojo.”

Full Metal Dojo Presents: MAD NUTT’S FURY SOI, takes place at Insanity Night Club in the heart of Bangkok on Saturday August 31st. Tickets go on sale for the live event next week, and the fights will be streamed live on Fox Sports Asia. Full Metal Dojo is Thailand’s premier MMA organization which is promoted like an action movie and has proven to always be awesome. Don’t miss it.