Former England rugby star Haskell to become MMA heavyweight

Former England rugby union star James Haskell has signed a contract with mixed martial arts promotion Bellator.

Haskell, who made 77 Test appearances, in May announced the end of his 17-year rugby career, which included three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam in 2016.

The 34-year-old trained in MMA while playing rugby and is expected to make his debut in the cage in 2020.

A Bellator statement read: “Leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA is excited to announce the signing of international rugby star James Haskell to its elite roster of athletes.

“Haskell will compete in the Bellator heavyweight division and is expected to make his professional MMA debut for the global promotion in 2020.”