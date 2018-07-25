Ignite Warrior Championship crowns inaugural champions

The Ignite Warrior Championship crowned their four inaugural champions in an explosive finale to Thailand’s first televised MMA tournament.

In four thrilling amateur MMA matches between the season’s top two contenders in four weight divisions, the following came out victorious and declared the winners of Ignite Warrior Championship 2018, above from left:

• Bantamweight Winner: Rungrot Posi, #TeamOneShin (Bangkok Fight Lab / Tiger Muay Thai)

• Women’s Strawweight Winner: Prapassorn Thunyawanich, #TeamOneShin (Bangkok Fight Lab / EMAC).

• Featherweight Winner: Narupon Plodpai, #TeamRamba (Fairtex Training Center).

• Lightweight Winner: Chayanon Potijean, #TeamMatthew (Cheek Thai Boxing).

In attendance were the four superstar team mentors over the course of the season; back row from left, former Team Alpha Male coach Master Thong, MMA star Rika Ishige for Team OneShin, and from right, Muay Thai announcer Matthew Deane and former Shooto Champion Ramba Somdet.

Ignite was founded by Thai Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TMMAF) President Plai Jitinat, third from left, and guest of honour was International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) President Kerrith Brown, fourth from left.

As well as the 100,000 baht prize money each winner received, it is expected that they will be the first names on the shortlist when TMMAF selects its Thailand national team for their first ever entry in the IMMAF Asian Open 2018 this September in Shanghai, China.

However, the evening was not without incident and intrigue – with upsets and controversy along with spectacular combat sports action from the rising stars of Thai MMA. Click on the links below for the full fight videos with English commentary from Full Metal Dojo hosts, Jon Nutt and Mark Abbott.

Bantamweight Final: Rungrot Posi “King Kong” went into the bantamweight final as the favourite, having beaten Thitiwat Rataniteetanayod “Lazy Guy” by decision and stopping his other two opponents in the heats.

As is his style, Rungrot came out hard and fast, looking for another quick finish. But after two breaks for strikes to the groin exchanged by both fighters, Thitiwat was holding his own with his solid Muay Thai background, Rungrot looking for the takedowns. However, in the second round, whilst Thitiwat was in the mount and their heads close together, Rungrot received an eye injury.

After a lengthy stoppage, the doctor eventually waved the fight off due to the injury. Since the fight was over halfway through, it went to the judges’ decision, who awarded a unanimous decision win to Rungrot Posi.

Women’s Strawweight Final: Natchakamon Chanthasri “Wonder Girl” was considered the favourite in the women’s strawweight final, with her superior combat experience in Muay Thai.

However, Prapassorn Thunyawanich “May Martial Warrior” has a background in competitive body building, and used her superior strength to take the fight to the canvas, dominating Natchakamon on the ground, including a dramatic slam.

Back on their feet at the start of the second round, Natchakamon walked straight into Prapassorn’s first takedown attempt. Prapassorn eventually made her way into full mount and unleashed a barrage of shots to the face, winning by TKO.

Featherweight Final: Prach Buapa “Warlord” was the hot favourite in the featherweight final, having beaten Narupon Plodpai “Tooth Fairy” in the heats and on two other occasions previously.

However, the “Tooth Fairy”, a practicing dentist and member of the Fairtex Training Center MMA team, had upped his game. The two men traded blows evenly over the course of three rounds, with Narupon looking for opportunities to implement his strengths in Brazilian Jui-Jitsu.

In the third round, Narupon locked in a prolonged Kimura submission attempt on Prach, cranking his arm behind the body. Prach did not tap, but eventually the referee called the fight off to protect the fighter, resulting in a victory for Narupon Plodpai.

Lightweight Final: After all the shocks in the first three fights, the final bout went to form, with Chayanon Potijean “One Love” continuing his unbeaten run through Ignite, with an aggressive and dominant display over Thitipant Totermkitchai “JK”, expertly melding his Muay Thai background into his MMA stand up and grappling game.

Thitipant spent a lot of the round trying to take down his opponent, but was unable to bring him to the canvas, receiving retaliatory knees and punches along the way. In the final minute of the round, Chayanon found space to suddenly perform a flying front kick to the face of Thitipant for a stunning KO and climax to the event.

Ignite Warrior Championship will return for its second season in early 2019.