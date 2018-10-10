Lions in Malaysia: Faris & Hariss show off new Singapore kit, Safuwan & Shahdan commemorate retired Fahrudin 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Singapore international Shahdan Sulaiman paid homage to his former international and club teammate Fahrudin Mustafic last Sunday at Our Tampines Hub.

The Tampines Rover no. 8 was involved in the star-studded testimonial match for retiring Fahrudin and lined up for the Tampines All-Stars team against a Singapore Selection.

In the end, 30-year-old Shahdan’s Tampines All-Stars drew 3-3 thanks to a second-half Fahrudin brace (including one from the spot in the 62nd minute) and a Khairul Amri strike.

In addition, the 2012 Suzuki Cup winner also uploaded some #throwback Instagram (IG) shots of him and his pal Fahrudin through the years.

In other news, Shahdan also learnt last week that he has not been called up for Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore squad for friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Looks like life’s not easy being a Singapore Lion as Faris Ramli demonstrates this week.

The 26-year winger, who is in the national squad to face Mongolia and Cambodia on October 12 and 16 respectively, just came back from an ankle injury and showed no ill effects from training with his Singapore international teammates.

Besides team training, Faris was also on hand to unveil their latest Nike home and away jersey for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup at the Kallang Wave Mall on Tuesday. The Lions are looking to win the cup for the fifth time to match Thailand’s record.

Still, the jersey event provided Faris and his teammates the opportunity to sneak in a little treat as they could not resist trying KFC’s new range of fries.

And while the PKNS no.30 is away from his one-month-old baby girl Luth Na’el, his Singapore national squad roomie Irfan Fandi is keeping him entertained with his antics and crazy dance moves! #burnupdadancefloor

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Safuwan Baharudin looks set to resume his Suzuki Cup-winning defensive partnership with veteran Baihakki Khaizan this week as Singapore prepare to take on Mongolia and Cambodia.

The Pahang FA no. 21 gave local fans a little taste of what to expect when the pair were part of the Singapore All-Stars side that drew 3-3 with a Tampines Selection to send off their retiring international colleague Fahrudin Mustafic last Sunday. Safuwan and Baihakki were last in action together for the Lions back in Singapore coach Fandi Ahmad’s first match in charge – a 1-1 draw against Mauritius.

27-year-old Safuwan was also surprised this week in national team training by the visit of former Malaysia Cup hero Abbas Saad. The Sydney Olympic FC coach will be observing the Lions’ prep for their upcoming friendlies.

Also, 2018 FA Cup Malaysia winner Safuwan, along with Hariss Harun and Hassan Sunny, managed to wriggle a free lunch off Yasir Hanapi when they all went out for lunch at Swensen’s. Tampines Rovers’ midfielder Yasir was stuck with the check when his card was picked in credit card roulette at the cashier! Better luck next time Yasir…

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Human dynamo Hariss Harun will have played in three matches within the span of a week when Singapore takes on Mongolia in a friendly on Friday!

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defensive midfielder started his long week in the Malaysia Cup semi-finals against Terengganu FC last Saturday and could not prevent the Southern Tigers from slipping to a 1-0 loss via Turtles forward Malik Arff’s 78th-minute goal. The second leg will be played at the Larkin Stadium on October 20.

On the very next day, the Singapore captain was back on the football pitch in Tampines as he saw out a 3-3 draw to honour his retiring international colleague Fahrudin Mustafic. Daniel Bennett, Noh Alam Shah and Qiu Li were among the goalscorers for the Singapore Selection.

As part of his Singapore national team duties, Hariss was also present at the launch of the new Singapore Nike jerseys along with Faris Ramli as he modelled the red home kit which was inspired by the Republic’s national symbol – the Merlion!

