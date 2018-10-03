Lions in Malaysia: Hariss sends Safuwan out of cup; Life’s a picnic for Shahdan

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Back home in Singapore, Shahdan Sulaiman has returned from his season-long loan to Malaysia Super League side Melaka United.

The Tampines Rovers midfielder is currently preparing to honour retiring club (and Singapore national side’s) footballing icon Fahrudin Mustafic.

The testimonial match, which will see a Singapore All-Stars team take on a Tampines All-Stars side, is scheduled to take place this Sunday, October 7 at Our Tampines Hub. 25-year-old Shahdan is slated to line up for the Tampines All-Stars team.

Aside from that, the 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup winner will also be on tenterhooks as he waits to learn if he makes Singapore national team coach Fandi Ahmad’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia.

The two friendlies, scheduled for October 12 and 16, are part of the Singapore Lions’ preparation going into November’s Suzuki Cup tournament.

Off the pitch, Shahdan and his family kept themselves busy this week by throwing a picnic party.

Celebrating eldest son Shaqee’s fifth birthday, the Stags no. 8 was joined by family friends as they feasted on picnic fare like sandwiches, puff pastries and last but not least, a towering chocolate cake!

Happy-belated birthday Shaqee from all of us at FOX Sports Asia.

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

PKNS FC’s Malaysia Cup adventure came to an end in Sunday’s quarter-finals against Perak TBG.

With all to play for after a goalless first leg, the Red Ants had to make do once again without injury victim Faris Ramli at the Shah Alam Stadium. The PKNS no. 30 was replaced by Brazilian teammate Bruno Matos, but it was Seladang‘s Brazilian Wander Luiz that stole the show.

The 31-year-old forward provided the first goal of the night midway through the first half and completed his brace on the hour to send the Red Ants packing from the domestic cup competition.

Singapore international winger Faris, who was present in the stands for Sunday’s game, will be heading back to Singapore following the conclusion of PKNS’ season. The 2013 Malaysia Super League title winner is expected to earn a national squad call-up to face Mongolia and Cambodia.

Playing the part of host to perfection, 26-year-old Faris welcomed Singaporean sound designer, and best bud, Syafiq Halid as he was in town.

Syafiq, who is the first certified Ableton trainer from Singapore, was giving a talk at the International College of Music and Faris made every effort to make his “brother from another mother” look good for his gig – by bringing him to his local barber! #sharingiscaring

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Pahang FA were indebted to midfielder Safuwan Baharudin for his late equalising header in their cup quarter-finals first leg against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC, but there was no such stroke of luck in the second leg.

At the Larkin Stadium last Saturday, the Elephants no. 21 and his teammates failed to check in-form Southern Tigers forward Safawi Rasid. The Malaysian international struck a goal in each half to give the defending Malaysia Cup champs a 2-0 victory on the night, and 3-1 on aggregate.

Despite starting his end-of-season holiday, there is no rest from the football pitch for Singapore international Safuwan.

The 2018 FA Cup Malaysia winner has been tapped by retiring Lions midfielder Fahrudin Mustafic to play in his testimonial on Sunday as part of the Singapore All-Stars squad. On top of that, Safuwan should also have a part to play in Singapore’s friendlies with Mongolia and Cambodia on October 14 and 16 respectively.

Luckily, that leaves enough time for the 27-year-old to hold a belated-birthday party back in Singapore.

Safuwan, whose birthday fell on September 22, also celebrated the occasion with his youngest son – who was turning two years old. The intimate affair was attended by the who’s who of Singapore football which counted fellow Lion in Malaysia, midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

JDT relegated their slow Malaysia Cup start to history as captain Hariss Harun helped his team into the semi-finals at the expense of arch rivals Pahang FA and fellow compatriot Safuwan Baharudin.

Last Sunday, the JDT no. 14 anchored the midfield and ensured that his defence was rarely troubled by the Elephants attackers at the Larkin. But it was left to forward Safawi Rasid to spearhead the Southern Tigers’ attack.

Safawi had the ball in the back of the net as early as the first minute when the 21-year-old capped off a blistering counter-attack. The Malaysian international then sealed his double in the 73rd minute; receiving Fernando Elizari’s through pass before rounding Pahang goalie Helmi Eliza to complete the scoring in the 2-0 win!

Progressing 3-1 on overall aggregate, the Southern Tigers are up next against Terengganu FC in the cup semis. The first leg occurs this Saturday at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium before the second leg at the Larkin on October 20.

It looks to be a busy month for Singapore international Hariss Harun. Besides playing in the Malaysia Cup this weekend, the 27-year-old will make an appearance in retiring Singapore midfield legend Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match on Sunday. Hariss is set to turn out for the Singapore All-Stars squad.

The six-time Malaysia Super League title winner will most likely keep his Lions jersey close by as Hariss is likely to be involved in national squad coach Fandi Ahmad’s plans for the coming friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia the following week.

