Lions in Malaysia: Birthday goal for maestro Safuwan; Injured Faris undergoes PRP treatment

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

In a blink of an eye, it is the end of the season for Melaka United midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

The Singapore Lion is currently enjoying his vacation time till his country’s friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia on October 12 and 16 respectively. The Melaka no. 16 must be waiting eagerly to find out if he makes the cut for coach Fandi Ahmad’s squad.

In the meantime though, 25-year-old Shahdan witnessed a major milestone in his youngest kid Shaheen’s life. The defensive midfield honcho Insta Storied a nifty Shaheen, who seems to have mastered using his eating utensil, as he snacked on a soft chewy chocolate chip cookie. Oh how quickly they grow up!

Speaking of which, there was another milestone in the Sulaiman family as eldest son Shaqee celebrated his birthday in advance with his new classmates. Shahdan was on goodie bag duties as they threw an in-class LEGO-themed party complete with cake.

And just like that, in a blink of another eye, another year has passed for the 2012 Suzuki Cup winner. #familytimeisprecious

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

Faris Ramli played the role of the spectator this week as PKNS FC could only manage a goalless draw last night against Perak FA in his absence.

The Red Ants no. 30, who is still sidelined with an injury, watched from home as midfielder Nurridzuan stepped in for the Selangor-based club in the first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-finals tie.

Nonetheless, winger Faris was sorely missed as PKNS could not find an away goal with everything to play for in the second leg at home come Sunday.

The Singapore international shared that he was undergoing platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) this week, which is commonly used to promote tissue healing, and was not the happiest of campers when he had to face the needle. #ouch

Despite his ankle injury, 26-year-old Faris still took the time to congratulate national teammate Safuwan Baharudin who notched a last-minute equaliser for his club Pahang FA in the cup.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

What a week to remember for Safuwan Baharudin as he capped off his birthday week in the best possible manner in Pahang FA’s 1-1 draw with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence and up front, started his birthday celebrations with a greeting from his club and teammates on Saturday, September 22.

And then on Sunday, 26-year-old Safuwan emerged the hero at the Darul Makmur Stadium as the Elephants no. 21 latched onto to Muslim Ahmad’s long ball out of defence in injury-time to head home the equaliser.

The Southern Tigers had taken the lead early in the second half in their first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-finals match through Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera.

Pahang and JDT are set to lock horns once again on Saturday at the Larkin Stadium in the second leg.

Singapore international Safuwan might be a maestro on the football field, but the two-time Malaysia FA Cup winner’s youngest son proved to be a maestro of a different kind – as he was caught on Safuwan’s Insta Storys fiddling around with a xylophone.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Hariss Harun was reunited with fellow Singapore Lion Safuwan Baharudin in the Malaysia Cup, but it was not a happy get-together for the Singapore international captain.

The JDT no. 14 played his part in the first leg quarter-final tie and saw his fellow Southern Tigers midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera kick off the second half with a 46th-minute goal.

Midfielder Hariss and his teammates seemed to have netted the all-important away goal to carry into Saturday’s second leg until his international colleague Safuwan popped up at the death to head home an equaliser to leave things all square at 1-1.

Nonetheless, the catchup with his national team colleague might have built the 27-year-old’s anticipation for the upcoming Suzuki Cup.

Hariss, who shared an Instagram post promoting the sales of the Lions’ Suzuki Cup match tickets, can look forward to friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia in the middle of October.

