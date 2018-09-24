Luciano Figueroa laments last minute goal JDT conceded

Luciano Figueroa and Aidil Zafuan both lamented the last gasp equalizer conceded against Pahang FA, as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Malaysia Cup first-leg quarterfinals on Sunday.

“We made a mistake in the final minute which gave the opponents the opportunity to score the goal. We will try to fix the mistakes we made and try to win the match on September 29. With the time we have, I hope we can fix it and advance to the semifinals,” said JDT manager Figueroa.

The defending champions were on course to take a slender lead to Larkin Stadium when Gonzalo Cabrera gave them a 46th minute lead.

Pahang pressed for an equalizer and eventually found the breakthrough when Safuwan Baharudin leaped high to nod home in stoppage time.

While the draw still makes JDT slight favourites going into this match, Pahang will be confident of getting a result at Larkin.

The Elephants have already beaten the Southern Tigers at home in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and would be confident of repeating that feat.

Aidil was also disappointed with how he was out jumped by Safuwan.

“This happens in football. When we are careless in the final minutes, we will be punished. Anyhow my team-mates and I already did our best.”

All teams are still in this Malaysia Cup contest.

Terengganu FA overcame Felda United FC 2-1, while Kelantan FA beat Sabah FA 2-1 in the other matches.

Perak FA will welcome the visit of PKNS FC on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Johor DT