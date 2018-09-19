Lions in Malaysia: Safuwan unwinds in Koh Samui; Faris gets excited for Iron Fist

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Shahdan Sulaiman, Faris Ramli, Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are up to both on and off the pitch in Malaysia.

Shahdan Sulaiman – Melaka United

Out of the running for the Malaysia Cup’s quarter-finals, Melaka United and Shahdan Sulaiman ended their domestic cup campaign on a high against Felda United FC.

The Sang Kancil chose to omit their no. 16 from the matchday squad, but the midfielder was not missed as they raced to a 3-nil lead in the first half courtesy of Ifedayo’s brace and Yahor Zubovich strike.

The Nigerian forward completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute after winger Chanturu Suppiah’s double while youngster Zahril Azri clawed one back for the Fighters in the second half for the game to finish 6-1 in Melaka’s favour.

With his season officially over, Singapore international Shahdan decided to spend quality time with his family. The family of four, including two kids Shaqeelilhan and Shaheenilhan, ventured off the beaten path as they sought to get away from bustling city life.

Exploring what seems to be a disused quarry, Shahdan led his two boys to explore the surrounding humongous sand dunes as they walked around excitedly with a bounce in their step!

Faris Ramli – PKNS FC

With a spot in the quarter-final in the bag, PKNS FC decided not to risk Singapore international Faris Ramli in their last Malaysia Cup Group B game against PDRM FA.

However, the 26-year-old winger, who is carrying a niggling injury, was not missed as Red Ants midfielder Bruno Matos stepped up. The Brazilian was in inspired form against the Cops scoring a hat-trick in the process. Defender Jafri Chew had open the scoring early on in the third minute to send PKNS on their way and Faizat Ghazli added gloss to the scoreline in the 5-0 victory.

Finishing the top of their group, PKNS have been drawn together with Perak TBG FC in the cup quarter-finals. They travel to the Perak Stadium next Tuesday for the first leg.

26-year-old Faris, who just returned to the club this Monday, seemed happy to be back and in contention for the all-important cup tie with the Bos Gaurus. He had been absent, along with teammate Rafael Ramazotti, as both PKNS players welcomed a new baby into their family.

And now that Faris has been released from daddy duties to little Luth Na’el, the 2013 Malaysia FA Cup winner finally has the time to binge on the latest season of Marvel’s Iron Fist series.

Safuwan Baharudin – Pahang FA

Safuwan Baharudin earned a rest this week from cup duties as Pahang FA marched into the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals with a big win over Sabah FA.

It did not take the Elephants long to get off the mark last night at the Likas Stadium with veteran forward Norshahrul Idlan’s ninth minute effort and midfielder Zuhair Aizat doubled their advantage to go into the break two goals up.

Things did not improve for the Rhinos after the break with Pahang plundering a third courtesy of Brazilian Patrick Cruz before Issey Nakajima-Farran ensured that his club head into the knockout stages brimming with confidence with a morale-boosting 4-0 victory.

Next in the cup quarter-finals, Pahang host the 2018 Malaysia Super League winners Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Darul Makmur Stadium in the first leg on Sunday.

But before that, defensive midfielder Safuwan, who sustained a minor knock while on international duties against Mauritius, decided to bring his family down for a weekend holiday in beautiful beach town of Koh Samui!

The 26-year-old stayed at the Conrad with his lovely wife and youngest child and was enjoying a spot of snorkelling in the crystal clear waters. And if you are wondering what is on Safuwan’s vacay playlist, the Elephants no. 21 revealed that he is a BIG fan of Australian pop singer Sia.

Hariss Harun – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) and Hariss Harun left it till late to clinch their place in the last eight of the Malaysia Cup.

Against MISC-MIFA last Sunday, the Southern Tigers, who were captained by their no. 14, laid siege to the opposing goal but things were still all square at the break.

Both teams came alive in the second period and the deadlock was broken in the 62nd minute when JDT midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera tucked away his spot kick. But the real hero of the night had to be Safawi Rasid as the 21-year-old scored from a stunning freekick. The Malaysian international striker then coolly converted JDT’s second penalty of the night to sign off the group stage with a 3-0 win.

Moving on, the Southern Tigers will lock horns with domestic arch rivals Pahang FA in their Malaysia Cup quarter-finals game. JDT will travel to the Darul Makmur Stadium on Sunday for the first leg.

Ahead of a potential reunion with Singapore national squad mate Safuwan Baharudin, Hariss Harun hailed his side after they kept their cup dream alive!

The 27-year-old dedicated the MIFA win to injured teammate Fernando Marquez after the hardworking striker had to be substituted after winning the Southern Tigers’ first penalty. The bloodied Argentine, who was elbowed in the face, has since successfully underwent surgery for his extensive facial fractures and is ruled out for several weeks.

