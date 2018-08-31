Malaysia Cup: Three things that could happen this weekend

The Malaysia Cup group stage penultimate round takes place this weekend, before a two-week break kicks in to make way for the FIFA internationals.

Plenty of things could transpire before the end of the group stage, and FOX Sports Malaysia delves into some of the most interesting possibilities at stake.

Felda United could be without three key players

B. Satiananthan has always been a head coach to speak his mind, and he is never afraid to lash out if he is unhappy about something.

The Felda handler publicly came out and said three of his players could miss the rest of the group stage after not following his orders in the 1-0 defeat to PKNS FC on Tuesday.

While the defeat still keeps Felda top of Group B on goal difference, Satiananthan was not happy because the players put themselves above the team.

So it would come as a big surprise should they play against PDRM on Saturday. In any case, Felda are hot favourites to win against the bottom side at home.

Kedudukan terkini dalam kumpulan D unifi Piala Malaysia 2018.#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/ExcyvDzEgd — Pahang FA (@MediaPhgFA) August 29, 2018

Pahang’s quarterfinals chances looks tricky

On paper, the FA Cup champions should qualify to the last eight with ease. But with Sabah FA on fire to overtake them in Group D, Pahang’s spot in second looks a little precarious.

The Elephants are hosting rooted Selangor at home, and should work their way to a third win in the group stage.

Selangor, eliminated after the Sabah loss, have nothing to play for.

Should Selangor create an upset over the Elephants and PKNP overcome Sabah at home, Pahang would only have a one point cushion ahead of the final group game away to Sabah.

That would make things interesting in this group.

Kedah to welcome back trio against JDT

The Red Eagles were clearly missing the services of Baddrol Bakhtiar, Rizal Ghazali and Akhyar Rashid in the Malaysia Cup.

The trio’s return to the team couldn’t be more timely, especially with Kedah needing three priceless points against Johor Darul Ta’zim to jump into the top two spot to take them into the last eight.

Kedah will also seek revenge against the Southern Tigers, who mauled them 5-1 at home in the reverse fixture on August 10.

With the help of these three additions who did a great job for Malaysia at the Asian Games, a win is achievable.

But Kedah will need them firing on all cyclinders right away.