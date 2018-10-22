Malaysia Cup: Perak breeze past Sabah to set-up repeat of 2001 final against Terengganu

Perak produced a matured performance to see off Sabah at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu to officially set up a Malaysia Cup final clash against Terengganu.

Mehmet Durakovic’s men travelled to Kota Bharu with a comfortable 5-0 lead, but the Australian head coach still opted to field his strongest starting eleven against the Malaysian Premier League outfit. The move paid dividends as Perak overcame occasional onslaughts from Sabah to ultimately secure a 2-2 draw on the night and a 7-2 win on aggregate.

35' | GOAL! Sabri Sahar scores his first goal of the campaign for @sabahfamedia.#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/mdbotgu4bD — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 21, 2018

Sabah opened the scoring through a cheeky goal from Sabri Sahar on the 35th minute, giving them hope of potentially mustering a comeback. But all those hopes were dashed after the break, when Khairil Anuar was brought down inside Sabah’s box. Gilmar da Silva stepped up and scored from the spot to make it 1-1.

81' | GOAL! Gilmar da Silva scores his 7th goal of the campaign for @mediaperaktbg!#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/SQVupjQEf6 — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 21, 2018

The Brazilian striker went on to then hand Perak the lead on the 81st minute, though there was enough time for Sabah to snatch a consolation goal three minutes later. Skipper Rawilson Batuil finding the back of the net from close range to make it 2-2 in Kota Kinabalu.

At the end of 90 minutes, celebrations ensued on the Perak bench as The Bos Gaurus officially progressed into the first major cup final since 2007. This also marks a hugely successful season for them, having finished second in the Malaysia Super League earlier this year, besides also being semi-finalists in the FA Cup.

Perak will take on Terengganu in the Malaysia Cup final next Saturday, a repeat of the final that took place in 2001 as well as 1998.