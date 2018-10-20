Malaysia Cup: Terengganu march into final after upsetting reigning champs Johor DT

Terengganu are through to the Malaysia Cup final for the first time since 2011 after clinching a 3-2 win over Johor Darul Ta’zim at the Tan Sri Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium tonight.

Trailing 0-1 from the first leg, Johor Darul Ta’zim started the match brightly but it wasn’t until the 41st minute when they were able to open the scoring. Safawi Rasid was brought down inside the box, and Fernando Marquez marked his return from injury by scoring from the spot to make it 1-1 on aggregate.

41' | GOAL! Fernando Marquez scores from the spot to level the game on aggregate!@OfficialJohor currently lead 1-0 against @FCTerengganu (1-1 on aggregate) #unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/0oPiZmF15p — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 20, 2018

The Southern Tigers were then able to double their lead, 17 minutes into the second half. Gonzalo Cabrera produced a stunning strike from outside the box to make it 2-0 on the night and hand them a 2-1 lead on aggregate.

62' | GOAL! Gonzalo Cabrera scores a beautiful goal to make it 2-0 to @OfficialJohor!#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/CVqg6ayWad — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 20, 2018

However, that goal sparked a revival for Terengganu as they went for the jugular through counter-attacks. Merely seven minutes after Cabrera’s strike, Kipre Tchetche found the back of the net to make it 2-2 on aggregate, after a terrific cross from Lee Tuck on the right flank.

68' | GOAL! Tchetche Kipre pulls one back for @FCTerengganu! If the scoreline stays like this, The Turtles will be on their way to Shah Alam! #unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/DooXTEQT5y — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 20, 2018

With the advantage back with Terengganu, the home side pushed hard on the offensive, with hopes of mustering a comeback. But their enthusiasm eventually became the catalyst for their downfall.

Ashaari Shamsuddin launched a counter-attack that resulted in Tchetche scoring Terengganu’s second goal of the night to effectively send the Turtles into the final of the tournament.

90+1' | GOAL! Ivorian striker Tchetche Kipre scores his second goal of the night and @FCTerengganu are on their way to Stadium Shah Alam on October 27!#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/QOwGInk2FO — Football Malaysia (@footballmasllp) October 20, 2018

In the final, which is set to take place at the Shah Alam Stadium, Terengganu are likely to face Perak, who are scheduled to face Sabah in the second leg tomorrow, with a massive 5-0 lead from the first leg.

Should Perak overcome Sabah in the second leg tomorrow, this year’s Malaysia Cup final will be a repeat of the 2001 final, where Sapian Wahid’s 59th minute winner helped the Turtles beat Perak 2-1 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.