Malaysia Cup: Perak book semis berth thanks to Wander Luiz show

It was the Wander Luiz show at the Shah Alam Stadium, as the Brazilian playmaker bagged a double to send Perak FA into the Malaysia Cup semifinals, after a 2-0 win over 10-man PKNS FC on Sunday.

The Bos Gaurus will face Sabah FA in the last four, while Terengganu take on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the first-leg next week.

Perak were worthy winners of this match after thoroughly dominating their opponents from start to finish, with Luiz in the heart of all their attacking threats.

The nippy Brazilian tested PKNS goalkeeper Zarif Irfan with a straightforward shot early on, before giving his side the lead through a speculative shot in the 23rd minute.

Luiz’s shot headed directly at Zarif, but instead of tipping the ball to safety, the goalkeeper embarrassingly palmed the ball into his own net.

Until the watchful eye of Mehmet Durakovic who achieved plenty of success at this venue with Selangor FA, Perak continued to dictate the tempo and Brendan Gan flashed a header just wide after 36 minutes.

PKNS had been scoring for fun in this competition, but the combination of Rafael Ramazotti, Bruno Matos and Jafri Firdaus Chew failed to provide any penetration.

It took the Red Ants 50 minutes to register their first shot on target, but Jafri’s free-kick easily dealt with by Hafizul Hakim.

Luiz all but ended this contest on 57 minutes, as he stole in front of his marker to power home Firdaus Saiyadi’s cross into the bottom corner.

Jafri had another chance from a decent position, but shot horribly wide after not having any options to pass to.

PKNS were dealt a blow 10 minutes from time when Jafri received his marching orders for a dubious challenge on Leandro Dos Santos.

The young striker looked to have made minimal contact, but was shown the exit door by referee Nagor Amir.

That sending off effectively killed off any hopes PKNS had, and Perak went on to secure their second consecutive Malaysia Cup semifinals.

Photo Credit: Perak FA